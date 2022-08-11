30,434 Shares in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of Xencor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Xencor in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

