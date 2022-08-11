Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,842 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fastly were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLY. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Calixto Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $31,704.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,510.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $174,405.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,726,628 shares in the company, valued at $81,930,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $31,704.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 304,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,510.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,687 shares of company stock valued at $689,473 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Fastly to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Fastly stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 4.11. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

