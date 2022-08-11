Duality Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 189.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,581,000 after purchasing an additional 152,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,106 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,536,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 247,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.64. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $54.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.89% and a negative return on equity of 10,562.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

