Duality Advisers LP Has $978,000 Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,883 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Perficient were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,806,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Perficient by 16.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,118,629 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $123,149,000 after purchasing an additional 159,959 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 27.2% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 697,225 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $76,757,000 after purchasing an additional 149,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,145,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $84.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $82.72 and a one year high of $153.28.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.07 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at $128,801.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Perficient Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

