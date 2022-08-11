8,167 Shares in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BHVN opened at $147.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.61. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $79.01 and a 52 week high of $151.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $318.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.