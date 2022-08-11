Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $132.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.18. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $123.57 and a twelve month high of $256.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

