Duality Advisers LP Sells 427 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

ABCB opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $56.63.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

