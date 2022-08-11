Duality Advisers LP Makes New $818,000 Investment in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,259 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,504 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,797,000 after acquiring an additional 405,088 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,067,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,674 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $110,232,000 after acquiring an additional 67,163 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Price Performance

PDCE stock opened at $58.55 on Thursday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.63.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $470,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,208,557.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $470,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,208,557.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $747,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,571.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,557,961 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PDC Energy

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

