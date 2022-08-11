Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 104,487 TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of TG Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TGTX stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

