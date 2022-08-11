Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gartner by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Gartner by 30.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Gartner by 36.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,244. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 2.3 %

IT opened at $300.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.55 and its 200 day moving average is $272.34. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

