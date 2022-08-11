Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after buying an additional 579,764 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Insulet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after buying an additional 368,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,160,000 after buying an additional 33,426 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $140,781,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 475,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet stock opened at $262.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 524.98 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Insulet to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.23.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

