Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 16,066 PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PFSI opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.30. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 27.37%. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $323,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $323,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $716,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,885,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,690,757 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

