Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,108 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,922,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $727,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,922,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,923 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,893 over the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $112.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $375.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.52.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.