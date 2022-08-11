StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,514 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $109,566,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,346,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,125 shares in the last quarter. Kora Management LP lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 329.1% during the fourth quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,000 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $50,580,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 872.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,902,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.39. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $56.96.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 30.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

