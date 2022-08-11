Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Roku by 6.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 117.9% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $3,496,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 51.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Roku by 305.7% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of ROKU opened at $81.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.87. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $379.68. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Roku to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

