Altman Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $118.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.