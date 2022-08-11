Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 3,876 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 18,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $118.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day moving average of $128.89. The company has a market cap of $347.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

