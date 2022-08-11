23,918 Shares in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,571,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,479,000 after buying an additional 546,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in EVERTEC by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,464,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,201,000 after buying an additional 277,034 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,199,000 after buying an additional 488,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EVERTEC by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,013,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,641,000 after buying an additional 54,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,405,000 after buying an additional 132,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

EVERTEC Stock Down 6.8 %

EVERTEC stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.91. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.22 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $347,071.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

