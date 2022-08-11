Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $216.63 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,589,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,769 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $216,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after purchasing an additional 273,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,669,000 after buying an additional 160,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $118.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

