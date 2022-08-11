Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 849 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on YUM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $119.18 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.87 and a 200-day moving average of $118.49.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

