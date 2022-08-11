MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $58.00 at Citigroup

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.21% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.
MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.7 %
MGM opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.14.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,196,000 after purchasing an additional 517,377 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,397,000 after buying an additional 321,175 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after buying an additional 1,777,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after buying an additional 639,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after buying an additional 317,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
