JMP Securities Lowers PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $34.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 51.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PUBM. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PUBM opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $446,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $446,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,879,621. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PubMatic by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 161,464 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in PubMatic by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in PubMatic by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PubMatic by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in PubMatic by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Articles

