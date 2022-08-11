Daniel Allen Gold Sells 250,000 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $9,872,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,417,204.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Allen Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MP Materials alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 85,500 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $3,309,705.00.

MP Materials Trading Up 2.8 %

MP Materials stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 20.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.93. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.