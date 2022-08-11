Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT Lowered to $110.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 165.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Price Performance

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. Novavax has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $277.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 2,530.12%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $1,320,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Novavax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.