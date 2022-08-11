Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) PT Raised to $28.00 at DA Davidson

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at DA Davidson to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Construction Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Construction Partners has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $44.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.77 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 7,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $222,674.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,030.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1,448.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 566,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after buying an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 19.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after buying an additional 336,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 1,324.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after buying an additional 321,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,927,000 after acquiring an additional 266,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

