Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $474,000 Investment in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.08% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 135.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at $249,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA opened at $32.03 on Thursday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54.

