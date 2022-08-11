SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 51,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 167,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $128.48 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

