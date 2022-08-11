Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 221.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1,382.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

Chart Industries Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $209.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.07 and its 200-day moving average is $161.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 145.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $211.45.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.83 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

