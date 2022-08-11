Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,641 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 54,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 47,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 381.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 136,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 107,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

