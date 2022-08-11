Mutual Advisors LLC Has $723,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of IYH opened at $279.05 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $302.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.42.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

