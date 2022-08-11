Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SPHD opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $49.61.

