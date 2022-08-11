Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 68.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 50,523 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 40.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

MCY stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently -37.41%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

