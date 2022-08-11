Csenge Advisory Group Sells 118 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

NYSE:WM opened at $170.07 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $172.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.28.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.