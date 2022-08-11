Csenge Advisory Group Takes $537,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,516 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,294,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after buying an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $201.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.06.

