iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,915,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,551,000 after buying an additional 600,682 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,533,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after buying an additional 254,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after buying an additional 423,239 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 483,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after buying an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 394,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after buying an additional 21,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $23.02 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.