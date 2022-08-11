Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.14% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $80.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.12. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $71.56 and a 52-week high of $95.27.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.542 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

