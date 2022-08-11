Csenge Advisory Group Has $466,000 Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.05% of MarineMax worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $856.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.61.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

