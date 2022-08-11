Csenge Advisory Group Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after purchasing an additional 616,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,758,801,000 after purchasing an additional 268,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,026,120,000 after purchasing an additional 234,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $844,840,000 after purchasing an additional 120,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,947,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,897,000 after acquiring an additional 220,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.11.

MSI stock opened at $253.00 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.46 and a 200 day moving average of $222.47.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

