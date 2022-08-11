Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,960 shares of company stock worth $2,233,523 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $198.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.97 and its 200-day moving average is $174.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.95. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $199.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

