Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $603,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,310,000 after buying an additional 693,293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,542,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,047,000 after buying an additional 276,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,891,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $111.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

