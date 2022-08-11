Mutual Advisors LLC Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,236,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,677 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,131 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,677,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 78,519.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 676,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after buying an additional 675,266 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.90. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.