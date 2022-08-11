Mutual Advisors LLC Has $774,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,334,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,739,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC opened at $79.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.28 and a 12 month high of $93.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.86.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

