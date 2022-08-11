Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $89.81 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

