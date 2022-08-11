Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) by 287.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,897 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUFF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 95,255 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Price Performance

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $36.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Profile

