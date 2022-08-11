JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

JSCP opened at $46.72 on Thursday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $46.14 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.43.

