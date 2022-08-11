The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 99.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WU. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

WU stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

