iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 267,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,706,000 after buying an additional 68,170 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 536,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,708,000 after buying an additional 16,791 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 66,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI opened at $91.31 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $107.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.20.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

