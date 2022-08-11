Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $263,732,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $297,284,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $105.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $160.00 price target on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.