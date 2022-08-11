Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 430 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after purchasing an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $44,971,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after buying an additional 251,543 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,766,000 after buying an additional 178,636 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 940,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,054,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.92.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

Clorox Price Performance

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLX opened at $145.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.76 and its 200 day moving average is $144.07. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

