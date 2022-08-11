CX Institutional Invests $183,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 1,149.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of F opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

